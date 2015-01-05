LIVE BLOG: Wild, wet, warm weather wallops Western Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — A weekend storm blasted parts of Western Washington with torrential rain, causing landslides and flooding. It also caused heavy snow in the mountains and parts of Eastern Washington.

The National Weather Service says 4 to 9 inches of rain fell on the southwest slopes of the Olympics and 2 to 5 inches on the west slopes of the Cascades with another inch or 2 expected Monday.

The Transportation Department reported four landslides in the Aberdeen-Hoquiam area closing highways.

The Weather Service issued flood warnings on the Stillaguamish, Snoqualmie, Newaukum, Tolt, Skokomish, Puyallup and many other Washington rivers.

Heavy snow continued Monday in the mountains and higher Eastern Washington elevations, but turned to rain at Spokane.

Forecasters say rains will ease Tuesday with mild temperatures statewide.

