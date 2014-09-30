Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf nearly fought with Scott Eastwood

(CNN) — Don’t mess with Brad Pitt’s tank.

The star of “Fury” said that he and co-star Shia LaBeouf nearly got into it with fellow actor Scott Eastwood — Clint’s son — on the set of their new war movie.

The reason? Eastwood’s “disrespect.”

“We were driving down the road, I’m in the turret, Shia is at the other turret, and Scott is on the back, spitting juice,” Pitt told British GQ, Us magazine reported. “And I’m starting to get pissed off, I’m starting to get hot, because this is our home, he’s disrespecting our home, you know? So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, ‘You’re going to clean that (bleep) up.’ ”

LaBeouf, if anything, was even more hacked off.

“Shia saw it and felt the same — he’s disrespecting our home. So Shia had the same reaction I did and started having some words,” Pitt said.

Tempers finally cooled and later Pitt realized something: Eastwood’s action was actually in the script.

“It said Scotty’s character is ‘chewing tobacco and spitting it on the back of the tank.’ He was just doing as instructed in the script! So we were the knobs in the end.”

Pitt said he got along well with LaBeouf, who’s been in the news recently for his eccentric behavior, including an incident at a Broadway show that led to his arrest and a trip to rehab.

“Oh, I love this boy,” Pitt said of LaBeouf. “He’s one of the best actors I’ve ever seen.”