Aww! Tacoma firefighters rescue weak puppies from fire

Posted 5:01 AM, June 17, 2014, by , Updated at 11:56AM, June 17, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Tacoma apt fire puppies 2

KCPQ-TV

TACOMA –  Tacoma firefighters responding to an early morning apartment fire Tuesday rescued and resuscitated two puppies from the fire scene.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 700 block of South “I” Street, the Tacoma Fire department confirmed to Q13FOX News.

The fire stated in the kitchen where someone was cooking and the oil flashed over. Firefighters put out the fire, confining it to one apartment unit.

Medics were able to resuscitate two puppies, who were pets of the apartment’s residents, Tacoma Fire department said.

There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family that lived in the apartment.  The exact cause of the fire and the damage estimate have not yet been determined.

photo 2

KCPQ-TV

photo 3

KCPQ-TV

3 comments

  • David Mc Iver

    After talking with John White about the apartment fire this morning, I have come to the conclusion that the on-scene reporter may have become focused only upon the puppies that were rescued. There is another important story that the reporter missed: a young couple, with a one month old baby, was in a nearby apartment and was saved by the fire-fighters as well. This one-month old baby was our great-granddaughter. The couple incurred smoke damage to their apartment but fortunately their lives and the life of a newborn was saved by a quick response from the Tacoma Fire Dept. and by the grace of God.

    Reply
