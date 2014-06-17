Aww! Tacoma firefighters rescue weak puppies from fire

TACOMA – Tacoma firefighters responding to an early morning apartment fire Tuesday rescued and resuscitated two puppies from the fire scene.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 700 block of South “I” Street, the Tacoma Fire department confirmed to Q13FOX News.

The fire stated in the kitchen where someone was cooking and the oil flashed over. Firefighters put out the fire, confining it to one apartment unit.

Medics were able to resuscitate two puppies, who were pets of the apartment’s residents, Tacoma Fire department said.

There were no injuries reported to any of the occupants.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family that lived in the apartment. The exact cause of the fire and the damage estimate have not yet been determined.