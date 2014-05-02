Mayor to consider three candidates for new Seattle Police Chief

LIVE: Washington authorities are giving an update on the winter weather response
Posted 1:07 PM, May 2, 2014
murraySEATTLE –  The Mayor’s search committee has announced their top three finalists to be the new police chief.

The finalists are Robert Lehner, Frank Milstead and Kathlee O’Toole.  Lehner is Chief of Police in Elk Grove California.  Milstead is Chief of Police in Mesa Arizona and O’Toole is former Boston Police Commissioner.

The Mayor’s office said Mayor Murray would interview the three finalists over the next few weeks with the hope of announcing a selection in mid-May.  The Mayor’s choice would then have to be approved by the Seattle City Council.

2 comments

