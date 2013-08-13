Sonic drive-in to expand to Seattle

SEATTLE — For all those Seattleites tired of having to hoof it out of the city limits to get that signature Sonic Coney Island Dog, fear not, for the fast-food chain has announced plans to expand with 14 new drive-ins in the area over the next few years.

In a statement posted on its website, the Oklahoma City-based chain said it has partnered with Cascade Development Group, LLC, and plans to open its first drive-in by the fall of 2014 with all 14 operating by 2018. The restaurant chain has also recently opened Sonics in California and New York.

The chain, which launched in the 1950s, did not specify where in the Seattle area the restaurants would be located. There currently are 3,500 in 43 states, maing Sonic the nation’s largest chain of drive-in restaurants.