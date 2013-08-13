WEATHER ALERT: School closures and delays
Sonic drive-in to expand to Seattle

Posted 12:03 PM, August 13, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
sonic drive-in

Photo courtesy of sonicdrivein.com

SEATTLE — For all those Seattleites tired of having to hoof it out of the city limits to get that signature Sonic Coney Island Dog, fear not, for the fast-food chain has announced plans to expand with 14 new drive-ins in the area over the next few years.

In a statement posted on its website, the Oklahoma City-based chain said it has partnered with Cascade Development Group, LLC, and plans to open its first drive-in by the fall of 2014 with all 14 operating by 2018. The restaurant chain has also recently opened Sonics in California and New York.

The chain, which launched in the 1950s, did not specify where in the Seattle area the restaurants would be located. There currently are 3,500 in 43 states, maing Sonic the nation’s largest chain of drive-in restaurants.

 

1 Comment

  • Stephanie B

    OMG! I LOVE Sonic!! I hope they are putting some north of Seattle… say around Everett. Or Bothell, that'd be good, too.

    Reply
