Plane debris found near Ground Zero

NEW YORK CITY – Part of an airplane landing great, apparently from one of the commercial airliners destroyed on September 11, 2001, has been discovered near Ground Zero in lower Manhattan. The part was wedged between the rear of 51 Park Place and the rear of the building behind it, 50 Murray Street, New York City police reported. The NYPD is securing the location as it would be a crime scene, documenting it photographically and restricting access until the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner completes its health and safety evaluation protocol. A decision will then be made concerning sifting the soil for possible human remains. The aircraft part will not be removed until the process is completed, at which point it will be secured by the NYPD Property Clerk. The includes a clearly visible Boeing identification number. The investigation began after surveyors hired by the property owner who were inspecting the rear of 51 Park Place on Wednesday called 911 to report what they identified as apparent damaged machinery behind the building there.