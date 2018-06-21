Infant found at Seattle encampment in protective custody

SEATTLE (AP) — A 5-month-old infant found at a Seattle homeless encampment is in protective custody as police investigate child neglect.

Seattle Police said Thursday on its blog that the child was removed in late May from an unsanctioned homeless encampment where people were reportedly using methamphetamine.

Police said a person living at the encampment reported that the child was in danger. The child was taken to a local hospital and later turned over to Child Protective Services.

The encampment near Interstate 90 and Rainier Ave South was cleared last week.