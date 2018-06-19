Seattle police ask for public’s help to ID 2 suspects in assault on woman in front of her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle police are looking for two suspects they believe assaulted a woman in front of her home off of Aurora Avenue last month.

The incident happened May 31 on North 82nd Street near Aurora Avenue.

Police obtained surveillance of the two suspects: One was described as a black woman in her 20s, with bleached blonde and black hair, wearing a white hat, brown-tan hooded jacket, jeans, and carrying two bags; the other was a white man in his 20s with dark hair, wearing a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, long tan shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

“It’s a nice little neighborhood,” said Terry Sigler, who has lived on the street for nearly 40 years.

Almost every house on this block has signs of no trespassing, private property and neighborhood watch notices warning of video surveillance.

“There were some people across the street,” Sigler said of the incident that happened at her neighbor’s home last month.

“She asked them to leave, and they weren’t leaving,” said Sigler, adding that her neighbor and the two other people got into a loud argument.

Seattle police say the victim confronted the suspects and quickly became involved in a confrontation with the female suspect, who pulled the victim to the ground by her hair. The victim’s neighbors rushed to her aid and called police. The suspects fled toward Aurora Avenue.

The victim sustained cuts, bruises and a possible broken nose during the assault, police said.

“I saw her on the ground. She was very angry, which she had every right to be,” said Sigler.

Sigler says she’s concerned about the incident, but she’s also seen a lot of unwelcome activity here.

“I’ve seen needles,” said Sigler.

Neighbors say living off Aurora means they’ve gotten a mixed crowd through their street.

“Looking to see if they could get into someone’s yard to maybe sleep or shoot up.”

Sigler says people who live here are vigilant and look out for another. As for her neighbor, she says she’s recovering.

“I’ve checked on her a few times. she healed up pretty well,” said Sigler.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspects, please call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.