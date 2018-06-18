Starting July 1 Washington driver’s licenses will look different

SEATTLE — Starting July 1, 2018, all standard cards will be marked with “Federal Limits Apply” to indicate it isn’t valid for federal identification purposes. However, you can continue to use your standard license for boarding airplanes and entering secure federal facilities until October 1, 2020.

After 2020, you can also use another approved form of identification at TSA checkpoints like passports and military cards.

Christine Anthony, a spokeswoman for the Washington state Department of Licensing, said late last year that the decision “gives our customers more time to decide if they will need a new type of identification that is acceptable for federal purposes.”

The federal law requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and to be issued to people who can prove they are legally in the United States. It was passed after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks to strengthen rules for identification needed at airports and federal facilities.

Washington lawmakers passed a measure last year creating a two-tiered licensing system that was signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee.

Washington state already offers, but does not mandate, enhanced driver’s licenses and IDs that require proof of U.S. citizenship and are valid under the federal law.

Starting September 4, 2018, all driver license and ID cards issued will receive new driver license numbers.

All will have WDL as the first 3 letters, and will be followed by 9 randomly chosen alphabetical characters and numbers.

Those who already have a driver license or ID card will get the new number when they renew or replace it after September 4. The new driver license format will help protect customers’ personal information because the randomly-generated number will not relate to an individual’s name or birthdate like the current ones.