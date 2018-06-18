Search underway in North Cascades National Park for missing 31-year-old hiker/camper

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — A search is underway for 31-year-old Cornelious “Casey” Zippro, who was last seen at the Colonial Creek campground site #3 in the North Cascades National Park on Saturday afternoon.

Park rangers and a county search dog searched the Colonial Creek campground area on Sunday. The search continued Monday with 23 people and the National Park Service helicopter.

Zippro is described as a 5-foot-9 white man, about 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing a light green jacket, denim jeans, a black and white ball cap and a light gray shirt.

If you have any information regarding Zippro, you are asked to call the tip line at 1-888-653-0009.