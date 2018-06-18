Seahawks announce training-camp dates and ticket information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – The Seattle Seahawks on Monday released the dates their training camp will be open to the public.

Thirteen practices will be open to fans, with the first July 26 and the last Aug. 16. Q13 FOX will air a live two-hour special from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center beginning at 10 a.m. on July 26 to kick things off.

Twelve of those practices will be open to the general public, but the last one will be exclusive to season-ticket holders.

Fans can begin registering for tickets this Thursday at 10 a.m. on Seahawks.com. Tickets will be first-come, first-served, and anybody 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The team said it will offer a limited number of spots to season ticket holders and Blue Pride members through an exclusive pre-registration window online. If you’re in one of those groups, you’ll get an email invitation this week: Tuesday for season tickets, Wednesday if you’re in Blue Pride.

Fans will be charged a $9 per-person registration fee, because parking will be off-site and a shuttle will be provided.