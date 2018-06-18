× Police: Parkland woman shoots 16-year-old intruder in home, says he kept yelling ‘I’m so high!’

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland woman shot an alleged teenage home intruder in the arm and said he kept yelling “I’m so high” until he collapsed on her floor, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was rushed to the hospital with a serious gunshot wound to one arm and an exit wound on his shoulder blade.

The department said deputies responded at 3:15 a.m. Saturday to a 911 call from a woman who said she had just an unknown intruder inside her home on 118th Street South in Parkland.

“The homeowner told the deputies that her husband was out of town for business and she had been asleep in bed when her two dogs started barking. The victim said that she then heard a scratching sound, so she looked from her bedroom down her hallway and saw an unknown man inside her home,” the department said.

“The victim said that the man started walking toward her bedroom, so she armed herself with a handgun and told the suspect not to move. She said the man continued to walk toward her so she fired a warning shot to the side of him; she said the suspect was unfazed by the warning shot and continued to approach her, and fearing for her life she aimed at the suspect and fired a second shot, striking him in the arm.

“The victim said she held the injured suspect at gunpoint and called 911 to report the intruder. She told deputies that while they were en route, the suspect kept yelling ‘I’m so high’ until he collapsed on the floor by her front door.”

The department said deputies found a bullet hole in one of the windows of the home, which appears to be from the warning shot fired by the victim.

“Deputies also discovered that one of the front bedroom windows was open and presumably was used by the suspect to enter the home,” the department said.

The 16-year-old boy will be booked on one count of Residential Burglary once he is released from the hospital, the department said.