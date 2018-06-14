Possible explosive device discovered near the Bremerton naval shipyard; ferry service affected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BREMERTON, Wash. -- A suspicious package has been discovered at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard gate in Bremerton.

The incident is affecting the 1:30 p.m. departure of the Bremerton to Seattle ferry.

Right now only walk-ons are being allowed on the 1:30 p.m. ferry, according to an official with the Washington State Ferries.

Vehicles currently in the terminal are being escorted out by the Washington State Patrol. After that, no vehicles will be allowed on the ferry. Motorists are also unable to access the terminal due to road closures.

The fast ferry to Seattle has been suspended until further notice, while law enforcement investigates the security threat.

Just after 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Bremerton police said the ferry terminal was closed due to an incident involving a person placing what appeared to be an explosive device just inside the Bremerton PSNS gate.

Employees at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and the Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton are told to shelter in place.

The area of Pacific Ave south to the ferry terminal entrance is shut down for an incident involving a person placing what appears to be an explosive device just inside the Bremerton PSNS gate. Stay clear of the area for now. — Bremerton Police (@BremertonPD) June 14, 2018

We'll update this article when more information becomes available.