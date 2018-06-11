Council calls special meeting to vote on repeal of Seattle’s head tax

Please wait for video to load

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible repeal of a controversial tax on big businesses.

The city’s employee tax, which was unanimously passed by the city council last month, would charge big businesses in Seattle $275 annually and raise $47.5 million dollars over five years to combat the homeless crisis.

According to a news release from the city, a vote is expected to take place during the special meeting:

“The legislation will repeal Ordinance 125578, passed on May 14, 2018 and signed by the Mayor on May 16th. This new ordinance will repeal the Employee Hours Tax that would have otherwise taken effect on January 1, 2019.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny A. Durkan, Council President Bruce A. Harrell, Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Lorena Gonzalez, Lisa Herbold, Rob Johnson, Debora Juarez, and Mike O’Brien released the following statement:

“We know that there are strong passions and genuine policy differences between neighbors, businesses, community leaders, and people across our City on how to best address our housing and homelessness crisis. This crisis has been years in the making and there are no easy solutions. The crisis is tied to a range of complex causes, including lack of affordable housing, unmet mental health and substance abuse issues, and systemic racial disparities in our foster care, criminal justice and educational systems. “In recent months, we worked with a range of businesses, community groups, advocates, and working families to enact a bill that struck the right balance between meaningful progress on our affordability and homelessness crisis while protecting good, family-wage jobs. Over the last few weeks, these conversations and much public dialogue has continued. It is clear that the ordinance will lead to a prolonged, expensive political fight over the next five months that will do nothing to tackle our urgent housing and homelessness crisis. These challenges can only be addressed together as a city, and as importantly, as a state and a region. “We heard you. This week, the City Council is moving forward with the consideration of legislation to repeal the current tax on large businesses to address the homelessness crisis. “The City remains committed to building solutions that bring businesses, labor, philanthropy, neighborhoods and communities to the table. Now more than ever, we all must roll up our sleeves and tackle this crisis together. These shared solutions must include a continued focus on moving our most vulnerable from the streets, providing needed services and on building more housing as quickly as possible. The state and region must be full partners and contribute to the solutions, including working for progressive revenue sources. Seattle taxpayers cannot continue to shoulder the majority of costs, and impacts.”

The two councilmembers not named in the announcement are Kshama Sawant and Teresa Mosqueda.

On Twitter, Sawant called for “urgent action.”

“@SeattleCouncil will repeal the tax on big biz at noon tomorrow! This is a capitulation to bullying by Amazon & other big biz. This backroom betrayal was planned over weekend w/o notifying movement (incl. my office).”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last weekend, the group No Tax on Jobs celebrated after the organization says it gathered enough signatures to put Seattle's head tax on the November ballot, leaving the fate of it in voters' hands.

The group needed to gather 17,000 signatures by June 14. They say they’ve far surpassed that number already.

City officials say the head tax dollars would help clean up the streets. The latest numbers show 12,112 people are experiencing homelessness in King County.

“That allows us to get money in the door immediately to build the housing that we need,” said Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

But council members also know people are frustrated.

“Now we have to prove to the public that we’re investing wisely and strategically and openly, I don’t think we convinced the public on that,” said Councilmember Bruce Harrell.