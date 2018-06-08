× Looking for artist for Oso mudslide memorial sculpture

Calling all artists — a committee is looking for someone to build a memorial sculpture dedicated to the victims of the 2014 Oso mudslide.

The plan is to re-create the row of 19 mailboxes that once marked the entry to the neighborhood off Highway 530 that was swept away, claiming the lives of 43 people.

The artist would work with a group involved with the memorial planning. The sculpture will be displayed at public events to help with fundraising efforts to pay for the project. It’s estimated to cost about $6 million to $7 million, according to the Snohomish County project website.

Interested artists should send their proposals by July 3 to Hal Gausman with the Snohomish County Arts Commission at Hal.Gausman@snoco.org.