Chicken who flew its coop back home after owner sees bird on Facebook

PORTLAND, Ore. — A chicken and her owner reunited in the most Portland way possible on Tuesday.

The Portland Police Bureau said one of their officers picked up a free-roaming chicken at Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on Monday. But the officer did not see the owner.

So Officer Trummer put the chicken in his patrol car and they took a ride to Troutdale, where the chicken was turned over to Animal Control.

But thanks to Officer Trummer’s thorough documentation of the adventure the bird’s owner discovered the chicken had escaped.

Portland police said Tuesday that the chicken, now known as “Edie,” was picked up by her owner.