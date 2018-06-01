Darshay Mayo: Wanted sex offender arrested 37 times accused of raping young girl

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Darshay Mayo, a.k.a: ‘Finesse-X,’ or ‘X-Finesse’ is a convicted sex offender who is now accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. The girl was in tears when she told Seattle Police about what happened.

Mayo was already wanted in Pierce County for failing to register as a Level II sex offender, after he was convicted of attempted rape in 2015.

“We have a 12 year old rape victim by a guy that has been arrested 37 times, 18 convictions,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He’s been armed. He’s dangerous. He resists arrest. What else do you need to know about this guy, except, let us know where he’s at.”

Detectives say Mayo returned to the apartment three days after the rape and threatened to hurt the girl if she told anyone. When her mother saw him, police say he jumped out a window and took off.

He’s 22-years-old, 6’5″ and weighs 180 pounds.

Detectives think he could be in Seatac, Renton Auburn or Seattle.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to his arrest. It is anonymous, so if you know where Seattle Police can find him, submit an anonymous tip by downloading and using the P3 Tips App on your phone or you call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

We started Washington’s Most Wanted 10 years ago to help vulnerable victims like that 12 year old get justice, so let’s make sure this sex offender has #nowherelefttohide.