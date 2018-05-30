Teen girls confess to hanging fishing line that cut Pierce County motorcyclist’s neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, Wash. -- Two teenage girls have confessed and are in tears after a Washington man nearly crashed his motorcycle after he drove through fishing line tied across a road.

"They told deputies they were trying a trick to suspend a teddy bear in the air so cars would drive under it and see it floating in the air. When the motorcyclist hit it, they took off," said Pierce County Sheriff's Det. Ed Troyer.

Alex Teston says he received a minor cut to his neck after driving in Graham southeast of Tacoma on Friday night.

Teston says the line over the road jerked him back on his motorcycle but he was able to maintain control. He later discovered a horizontal cut on his neck where the line connected.

“If I hadn’t gripped my handlebars as tight as I was, I would have fallen off my bike and crashed,” said Teston. “I’m just sitting in the upright position and all of a sudden I feel a ridiculous amount of pressure on my throat. It was very thin, just like the line you see on my neck, and it just throws me back."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says investigators found the line that may have been tied from a utility pole to tree across the road.

The 15-year-olds are cooperative and were not arrested. Deputies will forward the report to the Pierce County Prosecutor's Office which will determine whether any charges are filed.