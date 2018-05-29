× Fire breaks out at apartment complex in Kirkland

KIRKLAND, Wash. – Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out at a Kirkland apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Westview Apartments on NE 68th Street about 3:30 a.m.

2 Alarm Multifamily Structure Fire 10800 block of NE 68th St in Kirkland- several units damaged, no one hurt pic.twitter.com/c248abtVFA — KirklandFirefighters (@IAFF2545) May 29, 2018

When they arrived, flames and smoke were seen coming from the first and second floors of the complex. But, officials say crews quickly got it under control.

Firefighters are looking for hot spots at this time. They say the damage to the building is extensive.

We talked to one of the residents, who said her dog and a neighbor alerted her to the early morning fire.

In all, the city says 14 people have been displaced.

Great job to Kirkland, Bellevue, Redmond & Bothell Fire Departments fighting apartment fire in Kirkland this AM. 14 people from nine units displaced – no injuries pic.twitter.com/cojMwNVI4d — Kirkland, Washington (@kirklandgov) May 29, 2018

The cause of the fire has not been determined.