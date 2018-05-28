Investigation underway into ‘Porta Potty fire’ that damaged Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — An investigation is underway into a fire that began in two Porta Pottys outside and damaged part of the Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club on Monday, Assistant Fire Marshal David Petersen said.

At about 2:30 p.m., Snohomish County Dispatch received a 911 call of reports of smoke and flames seen behind the Boys & Girls Club, Petersen said.

“Crews arrived to find two Porta Potty’s fully involved when extension going up into the overhang and the eaves of the roof structure,” he said.

Fire sprinklers inside the storage room kicked on and suppressed the fire there. Lake Stevens Fire and others quickly knocked down the fire.

The building wasn’t occupied at the time and there were no injuries, he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he added.

The Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“Due to a fire on the back side of the gym we will be closed until further notice. We will keep everyone updated as we get more information. We apologize for the inconvenience.”