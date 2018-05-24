× Man shot in arm in apparent road rage incident on I-405, Tukwila police say

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man driving on Interstate 405 was shot in the arm by another driver in an apparent road rage incident Thursday afternoon, Tukwila police said.

A search is on the suspect, who continued driving after the shooting.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered a single gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Police said he was conscious and alert.

The shooting occurred on southbound I-405 just north of I-5.

The Washington State Patrol said the suspect vehicle is a gold Toyota Camry or Corolla.

A similar car was pulled over on I-5 near Tacoma in connection with the shooting, but the State Patrol said it was not clear yet if the driver is the suspect in the case.