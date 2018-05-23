40,000 pounds of chicken feathers spill from semi onto I-5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A semi driver rolled his vehicle over on northbound I-5 in Federal Way blocking multiple lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

The semi dumped about 40,000 pounds of chicken feathers onto the road -- causing delays for driver heading both directions.

According to Washington State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:20 a.m. on I-5 just south of S. 320th St.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the driver was not injured.

Semi driver tells us he fell asleep and hit the guardrail causing his truckload of chicken feathers to spill across I-5 in Federal Way. Hear from him at 6:30 on #Q13FOX — Alexandra Lewis (@AlexLewisTV) May 23, 2018

Troopers weren't sure how long it would take to remove the semi and clean up the mess. timing on when the scene will clear.

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke says your alternatives are the Valley Freeway, SR 509 and SR 99.

"It will be important to plan for LONG delays to last most of the morning. Three lanes are open now, but travel times on NB I-5 and alternate routes are running very high," transportation officials said.

Federal Way/Tacoma, Still close to 10.5 miles of slowing approaching 320th from what was a rolled semi hauling chicken feathers. Now 3 lanes open. yikes! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/mTH6gC0Mam — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) May 23, 2018

Just how many feathers is that?