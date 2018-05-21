Paul Allen announces $1 million donation to initiative regulating assault-style weapons

SEATTLE – Paul Allen said on Twitter on Monday that he’s donated $1 million dollars to an initiative that will attempt to reduce assault-weapon violence in Washington.

The Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers owner came out in favor of I-1639, the so called safe schools, safe communities initiative.

The initiative’s backers say it will “address many of the root causes of recent tragedies,” by:

Raising the minimum age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21.

Create an enhanced background check system, similar to that for handguns.

Require the completion of a firearm-safety course.

Create new standards for safely storing guns.

“Initiative 1639 is a reasonable and necessary measure that will improve the safety of our schools and our communities, which is why I have contributed a million dollars to the campaign,” Allen said on Twitter. “I hope people throughout the state will support the campaign, so that we can qualify and pass this important initiative into law.”

