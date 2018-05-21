Dry May continues, with highs in the 70s this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – The calendar says spring, but the thermometer is whispering summer.

Expect high temperatures in the 70s almost every day this week, with Tuesday topping out at 78 degrees in Seattle, Q13 News chief meteorologist Walter Kelley said.

“For the most part, the weather is very pleasant, so enjoy this nice pattern,” Kelley said. “The weekend looks fine as well, with highs near 70 degrees.”

The mountains will get some thunderstorms, on the other hand, and places like Enumclaw and North Bend could get some afternoon storms.

The area is on track for one of the driest Mays in recorded history. There’s been .12 inches of precipitation so far, and the forecast continues to call for mostly dry weather.