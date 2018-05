KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. – Both directions of Blewett Pass were closed Monday after two semis collided near milepost 153.

Crews from the Washington Department of Ecology were sent to the scene because about 10,000 gallons of liquid asphalt spilled in the crash.

There were only minor injuries, Washington State Patrol trooper Brian Moore said.

There was no estimate on when the pass would re-open, Moore said at about 12:15 p.m.