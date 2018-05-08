Dog attacks, injures 4 people, including at least two Jehovah’s Witness missionaries, at home in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A dog attacked and injured four people, including at least two Jehovah’s Witness missionaries, on private property Tuesday as they were trying to share their faith, police said. One victim, a 76-year-old woman, was seriously injured.

City of Arlington spokeswoman Kristin Banfield said the attack occurred in the 6500 block of 204th Street NE at about 12:26 p.m., as the missionary team showed up unannounced at a home to share their faith.

The 76-year-old woman was rushed to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett with serious inrjuries. A 40-year-old woman was taken to Cascade Valley Hospital in Arlington with minor injuries.

Also taken to Cascade Valley Hospital with minor injuries were a 63-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Police did not immediately release details of how the attack occurred.