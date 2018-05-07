× Kshama Sawant calls Amazon CEO a ‘bully’ and Seattle residents angry over unsanctioned encampments ‘right wing nimbyist’

SEATTLE – On Monday we sat down with Kshama Sawant, a Seattle city council member, who not only supports the employee head tax on big business like Amazon but she is also behind a new amendment trying to ban those tax dollars from being used to clean up unauthorized encampments.

If the head tax passes businesses making $20 million or more will have to pay $500 per employee every year. It’s estimated to raise $75 million every year that city leaders say will be used to build affordable housing.

So far there are 400 unsanctioned homeless encampments. Navigation teams can’t remove them all but will spend weeks doing outreach at these encampments offering campers help.

The navigation team says the encampments that end up being removed are sites overridden by human feces and other sanitation issues. Often open drug use and crime become problems.

But Sawant says year after year the city and the mayor’s office has spent millions and it hasn’t solved homelessness.

Sawant who is a socialist wants tax dollars used on hygiene and other resources so campers at the 400 unauthorized encampments can stay where they are.

We asked Sawant a series of questions and she didn’t hold back name calling Jeff Bezos a bully and Seattle residents upset over the encampments right wing nimbys.

A lot of the times homeowners are saying they are compassionate towards homelessness they are not compassionate when it comes to lawlessness what is your message to those homeowners negatively impacted and not getting the help?

“I think a lot of ordinary people who own homes who are renting are being impacted by you know they are being impacted by increased incidences of house break ins and car breaks in my own car was broken into but if you want a real solution to the problem you are worried about then it’s not going to be solved by blaming homeless people,” Sawant said.

So far we have spent hundreds of millions of dollars there are people angry that they are not seeing improvements they directly blame city council like yourself for mismanagement of funds?

“I think the media is paying attention to the few very very loud right wing nimbyist who showed up to council meeting at Ballard what

Is it fair to call them right wing nimbys many of these people voted for Mike O’Brien?

“I think the people who went to Ballard and spewed anti homless slurs that is a right wing approach

She’s referring to a town hall meeting in Ballard last week.

It was an intense meeting with angry homeowners who say campers are stealing from their homes and defecating on their property.

But Sawant dismissed the entire group and the name calling didn’t end there.

As a city leader is it responsible to call Jeff Bezos a bully in your tweet?

Jeff Bezos is a bully I think we are in broad agreement on that we saw the tweet from Bernie Sanders what is happening is Amazon and Jeff Bezos are using their incomprehensible amount of wealth to hold an entire city hostage to hold jobs hostage saying they can’t pay a pocket change of taxes that’s the behavior of a bully,” Sawant said.

If the head tax passes, it would affect 600 of the biggest businesses in Seattle raising about $75 million a year.

We asked Sawant how many affordable housing units the money would build.

She didn’t know the answer during the interview except to say this.

“Seventy five percent of the amount of money will be raised by taxing big businesses mind you not your ordinary homeowner will go towards building what I call social housing will go towards social housing,” Sawant said.

The issue will come up for a vote this week in committee. It needs 5 of 9 votes to pass. A full council vote is expected on Monday when it also needs 5 council members to support to pass.

It’s unclear where Mayor Durkan stands on the issue, whether or not she will support or veto the tax.

If she vetoes it, the city council can vote again when 6 votes are needed to override Durkan’s veto.

Q13 News reached out to Amazon about Sawant name calling Bezos.

Amazon did not address the name calling except to release this statement by Vice President Drew Herdener.

“I can confirm that pending the outcome of the head tax vote by City Council, Amazon has paused all construction planning on our Block 18 project in downtown Seattle and is evaluating options to sub lease all space in our recently leased Rainier Square building.”

The Rainier Square building would have added 7,000 new jobs to Seattle.

Between 2010 t0 2016, Amazon’s investment resulted in an additional 38 billion to the city’s economy.

It’s the kind of investment many are worried will disappear.

Sawant says many unions support the head tax but construction unions have come out loudly in opposition.

Union leaders say about 20,000 workers in King County alone are against the measure and they worry that working class families will lose their jobs.