Former mayor Ed Murray’s former foster son files lawsuit against him and Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — The former foster son of ex-Seattle Mayor Ed Murray has filed a lawsuit against the city and Murray, claiming Murray improperly used the city's top office to defame him and other men who accused Murray of child-sexual abuse decades ago.

The Seattle Times reports Jeff Simpson's lawsuit filed Friday also contends the City Council and other public officials negligently failed to investigate his and the other men's allegations.

In February, Simpson filed required notice that he planned to sue.

Simpson, of Gladstone, Oregon, is the second accuser to sue Murray and the city for defamation and negligence related to the respective sexual-abuse claims.

Delvonn Heckard sued last year, ultimately receiving a $150,000 settlement.

Murray, who resigned in September after a fifth man — his cousin — publicly accused him of sexual abuse decades ago, has persistently denied all of his accusers' allegations.

Murray's attorney Steve Fogg said in an emailed statement Friday that Murray is looking forward to a trial.