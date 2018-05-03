Young Entrepreneur Jakayla Dixon helps visually impaired feel colors

Jakayla is a sought out keynote speaker who hails from Eaton High School in Haslet, Texas. She is the visionary of Feel The Color, a company focusing on providing embroidered tags that the visually impaired may feel the color that they are wearing. Her company has allowed those with a visual impairment to obtain another level of independence.

The passion for this project was born as a result of assisting her aunt, who was visually impaired, distinguish colors while her affiliation with Junior Achievement has developed her leadership skills. The originality of her vision has gained major interest and has opened multiple doors of opportunity for her. She was named the President of the Year for Junior Achievement as well Company of the Year for Junior Achievement.

Since her work has brought awareness to those disabilities and provided a opportunities to improve their lives, Jakayla received the Danny Scarth Award, an award presented in conjunction with the Mayor’s Committee on Persons with Disabilities. Jakayla was also recognized by NBC 5, Dallas Innovates, Northwest ISD, the Neighborhood Awards of Fort Worth, The Delta Social Impact Award is presented in partnership with the Junior Achievement organization at its annual Company of the Year Competition Given by Fed Ex, and she’s been featured on American Graduate Day (PBS- New York City).

Upon graduation, Jakayla will study law so that she can continue to improve the lives of others by way of the law Jakayla vows to continue making a great imprint on the lives of the visually impaired while inspiring others and blazing a trail for other visionaries.