× Hawaii volcano erupts; county issues evacuation orders

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupted Thursday, releasing red lava into a residential neighborhood and prompting mandatory evacuation orders for nearby homes.

Hawaii County said steam and lava poured out of a crack in Leilani Estates, which is near the town of Pahoa on the Big Island.

#BREAKING: A drone captured the lava inching its way towards Leilani Estates.

Emergency sirens will be sounded by civil defense across Hawaii Island. DETAILS: https://t.co/HK9ipVWxFl#HINews #HNN pic.twitter.com/FkD1MPQTwo — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) May 4, 2018

BREAKING: Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano has begun to seep into Leilani Estates on the easter side of the Big Island. Evacuations have been ordered for up to 10,000 residents. — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) May 4, 2018

The eruption comes after days of earthquakes rattled the area’s Puna district.

Earlier in the week, the crater floor of the Puu Oo (POO’-oo OH’-oh) vent collapsed. That caused magma to push more than 10 miles (16 kilometers) downslope toward the populated southeast coastline of the island.

Hawaii County spokeswoman Janet Snyder said red lava emerged Thursday on Mohala Street. The county has ordered evacuations for homes from Luana Street to Pohohiki Road. Snyder didn’t know how many homes were covered by the evacuation order.

A nearby community center has opened for shelter.