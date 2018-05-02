Seattle City leaders say tax hike is coming despite Amazon’s halt on new project construction

Wednesday, Amazon announced they would put a stop to any further construction on a new project promising thousands of jobs to Seattle, until the city voted on a newly proposed tax.

Seattle is considering a new employee tax, also known as a “head tax”. The head tax would charge the city’s biggest businesses about $540 per employee, raising an expected $75 million.

That money would go toward fighting the city’s homeless crisis.

Amazon, the city’s biggest employer, would be taxed about $20 million alone.

Q13 spoke with Seattle Times editorial board member Brier Dudley, who wrote the article announcing Amazon’s decision, about what this tax will mean for Amazon.

Dudley says if Amazon starts relocating businesses outside of Seattle it could hurt the city.

“Seattle has been really lucky to have all this growth and activity around here, there are downsides for sure, but if it stops it could be worse,” he said.

Seattle City officials say their town is already hurting.

“The income and inequality that is growing in this country right now is out of hand. And while Amazon maybe did not create that system. They’re certainly benefiting from it,” said Mike O’Brien.

O’Brien is a member of the Seattle City Council. He says he sat down with Amazon officials earlier in the day before they made their announcement.

O’Brien says he wants to find a solution between the city and Amazon, but says the big companies in town have to start taking some of the responsibility to help the community they’re a part of.

“It’s about large companies that are really benefiting from the economic growth in this region in a way that is leaving other people in Seattle behind,” said Lisa Herbold.

Herbold is also a member of Seattle City Council. Like O’Brien, she wants to continue to work with Amazon, and says she hopes they will reconsiders the halt on construction.

But she says, a big reason there is a homeless crisis in the first place, is due to these big companies impacts on the economy.

She says it’s time for companies like amazon to share in the wealth they’ve experienced in Seattle.

“Who loses? It’s the low income, moderate income people who lose in these bidding wars jacking housing prices up, and we have an increase in homelessness as a result,” said Herbold.

“I can confirm that pending the outcome of the head tax vote by City Council, Amazon has paused all construction planning on our Block 18 project in downtown Seattle and is evaluating options to sub-lease all space in our recently leased Rainer Square building,” said Drew Herdener, Amazon Vice President.

The vote on the head tax is schedule for May 14th.