Western Washington student arrested for allegedly raping woman in dorm

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Western Washington University student has been arrested for allegedly raping another student in a dorm, WWU spokesman Paul Cocke confirmed Monday night.

The news was first reported by The Bellingham Herald.

Cocke said University Police arrested the 18-year-old man and booked him into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of second-degree rape. He was later released on bail.

The spokesman said the victim was a 19-year-old woman and the incident occurred overnight Friday in Nash Hall, where the suspect resided.

The suspect has been temporarily evicted from Nash Hall and isn’t allowed to return to his dorm while the investigation continues, Cocke said.