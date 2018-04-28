Seahawks draft Shaquem Griffin, twin brother of Shaquill Griffin, in fifth round

RENTON, Wash. – Prepare to get goosebumps.

With their fourth pick of the NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks made the most interesting pick they possibly could’ve made.

The Seahawks picked Shaquem Griffin in the fifth round Saturday at No. 141, the twin brother of Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin. Shaquem Griffin had his left hand amputated as a child.

Griffin played lienbacker the past two years at Central Florida, moving over after playing his first two seasons at cornerback.

Shaquem was born with amniotic band syndrome, a condition so painful that his parents found him planning to amputate his own hand when he was just 4 years old.

Griffin finished his career with 195 tackles, 18.5 sacks and three interceptions.

There had been rumblings the Seahawks were interested in bringing in another Griffin, particularly after a dazzling NFL Combine where the 40 in 4.38 seconds – the fastest time for a linebacker in more than 10 years.