Some Korean American’s remain hopeful, but skeptical change will happen between North and South Korea

Hope is spreading with the possibility of peace on the horizon between North and South Korea, however for some Korean Americans they are skeptical that there will actual be change.

Jin-Ah Kim is American.

She grew up living across the United States, but for her Korea is still like a home.

“We are the products of the direct descendants of war,” said Kim.

During the Korean War, her uncle Henry McKay, a sergeant in the United States Army, fell in love with her aunt.

Her family followed Uncle McKay back to the states; Kim’s father even joined the army.

Kim’s gone back to visit her family’s home country. She even celebrated her first birthday in Korea.

But for her entire life she’s only ever known Korea as a North and South, divided by a war that seemed like it may never end.

“70 years, is too long,” said Kim.

Talks of unification are creating hope, but Kim says she’s had hope before and been disappointed.

“It was sibling against sibling spying on each other. 70 years of that amount of animosity broken by a piece of paper. I have a healthy amount of skepticism,” she said.

But she says she still wants to believe. Kim says decades of mistrust and animosity is not enough to destroy thousands of years of history Korea has as a united country.

“This {unification} has been a dream forever,” said Kim.

Ending the Korean War involves more than just the two countries coming together.

Any final peace deal must also involve China and the United States.