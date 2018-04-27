Seattle Police searching for gunman who shot teen in Leschi neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WANTED IN SEATTLE --

A 15-year-old girl is out of the hospital and lucky to be alive after she was shot last month in the Leschi neighborhood in Seattle. The bullet is still lodged in her back, because it was too dangerous for doctors to remove it.

Now, police are asking for help to identify the shooter.

Detectives say there had been a party at a home in the 3800 block of E. Superior St. on Saturday, March 10th. Several people showed up uninvited and were asked to leave, which police say they did. Shortly afterwards, detectives say three to five shots were fired through the front door, hitting the teen in the back.

"30 people at this party. People got wind of the party. They know who was there. We need to know who those people are. Now, we've been able to identify a few witnesses but there's a lot of people we haven't talked to. One of those people know who shot the individual behind the door," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

If you were at that party, or you know who was there, or especially if you can identify the gunman, you can remain anonymous and receive a reward of up to $1,000. Call the Crime Stoppers hot line or use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone.