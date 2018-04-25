× Woman dies on Alaska Airlines flight plane in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities say a woman has died on an Alaska Airlines flight that took off from Seattle and landed at Kansas City International Airport.

Kansas City police released a statement saying firefighters responded to a medical emergency aboard Flight 478 on Tuesday and found the woman dead. She was identified on Wednesday as 59-year-old Anna Lively of Humansville, Missouri.

Police say it appears that Lively suffered cardiac arrest but the exact cause of death won’t be known until after an autopsy.

The airline’s website says the flight was direct from Seattle to Kansas City.