Today will be the warmest day of the year so far … until tomorrow and the next day

What a beautiful gorgeous day over San Juan Islands and we were gifted with this golden beauty. (Photo: Cheryl Hellam Photography)

Expect the warmest day of the year so far on Tuesday as a sunny, dry, above average stretch continues!

We’ve hit 70s ONCE this year – March 12th at 73°. We’ll reach 70s again with mid to upper 70s through Thursday.

Some locations will even see low 80s!

High pressure remains in control today keeping us dry and warm before gradually pushing to the SE on Wednesday – before opening the door to a low approaches from the SW late week. That will allow us to see a slight chance of scattered showers Friday before a chance of showers Saturday-Monday.

Tuesday morning there’s a pretty good spread in temps. 30s-50s to start – with our warmest spots along the coast and in the south sound. But it is CHILLY in the mid to upper 30s in places like: Olympia, Bellingham Port Townsend, Port Angeles and Chehalis.

Also breezy to windy for the Cascades and the Cascade foothills to start with gusts up to 30-40mph in the morning hours. Gusty winds won’t really be an impact for the rest of us.

Tuesday will be warm—but probably won’t break a record. Record to beat is 77°, that’s 17° above average.

Q13 News Meteorologist Katie Boer dropped Wednesday's highs down just a tad – so we probably won’t break a record there.

By Thursday highs are around 79-80° and the record is at 82° so… it’ll at least be close.