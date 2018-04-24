King County working to prevent sexual misconduct on metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Sexual assaults and harassment are an issue on King County Metro which officials are looking to stop.

Since 2013, King County Documents show law enforcement investigated 225 reports of sexual misconduct incidents. However, officials say many incidents go unreported.

Tuesday, county officials introduced the “Report it to Stop it” campaign which aims to reduce sexual misconduct and increase awareness reporting.

“I could tell he was watching me on the bus, and when I got off he followed me,” said Carly Lincoln.

Lincoln says one night she was riding the bus home from work. During the entire trip, she says, one rider stared at her. When she got off at her stop, the person followed her. Lincoln says she ran home and locked the door behind her.

Lincoln says this is not the only time she’s dealt with harassment. Often, she says, she has to put up with what she calls “typical cat-calling”.

King County Officials want to make a change, and prevent all types of harassment even if some think it’s “typical”.

“This campaign isn’t going to change all of that, but what it is going to change is the way we’re thinking, and on these buses, this type of behavior is not ok,” said Mary Ellen Stone, Executive Director of the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center.

Tuesday, Stone was joined by Metro Transit Police Major Dave Jutilla, and King County Metro General Manager Rob Gannon during a press conference. The three discussed plans to help stop sexual misconduct.

Since 2013, Metro Transit Police focused resources on investigating sexual misconduct reports. Officials say anyone can be a victim.

Examples of crimes include indecent exposure, unlawful imprisonment, stalking, sexual assault (rape, indecent liberties), simple assault, groping or grabbing passengers, rubbing up against someone in a sexual manner, harassment/threats.

Officials say it does not have to be a crime to report it. They say other offense to report include unwanted personal or sexual comments, behavior intended to humiliate and intimidate people, verbally or physical; aggressive staring, insulting language, crude sexual comments or gestures.

The biggest change needs to come from the community, officials say. Law enforcement will be there to respond, but victims, bystanders and witnesses must know nothing is too small to report.

Law enforcement is actively working to make the King County Metro safer. Jutilla says about 50 percent of all buses have cameras installed. There are also 50 officers who ride the metro in plain-clothes.

The county is also working to release a mobile app, sometime this year, for riders to report sexual misconduct or other crimes and emergencies on the metro.