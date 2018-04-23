× Body of woman who fell over waterfall south of Sultan is found

SULTAN, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a Monroe woman was recovered nine days after she fell over a waterfall south of Sultan.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that one of nearly two dozen searchers found and recovered the body of 22-year-old Jazmine Weitlauf on Saturday in a tangle of logs, branches and debris.

The sheriff’s office says Weitlauf fell into swift water on April 12 near Cedar Ponds Lake.

Heavy rain and rising waters stalled efforts to find her.

It took hours to carry the body from the water and to bring her out of a canyon and to the road Saturday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.