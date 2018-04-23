2 dead, 3 wounded in home-invasion stabbings in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities say multiple stabbings during a home-invasion robbery in Yakima left two suspects dead and three residents wounded over the weekend.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the break-in occurred before 4 a.m. Sunday. Police say two men, identified by Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins as being in their 20s or 30s, forced their way inside, and a fight broke out between them and the family members who live there.

Three of the residents were stabbed, as were both suspects. The residents were taken to a local hospital.

No further information was immediately released about the wounded family members. Officers also wouldn’t say if the suspects and residents of the home knew each other.

Hawkins said an autopsy on the two men was planned for Monday.