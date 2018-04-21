Thousands attend rally for gun rights in Olympia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Thousands turned up for a pro-gun rights rally at the Washington State Capitol on Saturday afternoon.

Olympia's "March for Our Rights Rally" followed Friday's nationwide student walkouts over gun violence, which coincided with the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Saturday's rally on the capitol steps drew a large crowd of a different mind, with many carrying signs or wearing clothing with pro-gun messages and some carrying firearms.

Participants told Q13 News this weekend's event was primarily an effort to show support for rights they believe are being targeted.

"The Second Amendment has always held a special place in my heart," said Ana Poulson, who attended Saturday's rally.

"My dad is an NRA instructor - it's always been guns are safe and, you know, it's fun - but coming here today and seeing kids who have never even shot a gun, who want to take these rights away?"

"If you modify the Second, and make it ineffectual, then what's next," asked Damon Brown, another participant.

Speakers included a number of candidates for office in Washington and at least one Republican state lawmaker.

Washington State Patrol was on-hand for security, but no incidents were reported during the event.