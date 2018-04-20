Trinidad Rodriguez: High-violent gang member wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

High-violent gang member, Trinidad Rodriguez — a.k.a. ‘Gillas’ or ‘Gilroy’ – is breaking probation in the Tri-Cities for violating a domestic violence protection order in Douglas County and three felony drug possession convictions in Grant County.

His massive rap sheet has several assaults, attempts to elude police, and illegally having a gun.

He’s 45 years old, 6’1”, weighs 180 pounds and has ties to the Pasco/Kennewick areas of the Tri-Cities, Douglas County, and the Quincy/Moses Lake areas of Grant County.

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.