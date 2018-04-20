Police: Driver in Bothell hits 2 women with his car in different locations, says he did it intentionally

BOTHELL, Wash. — Police said they arrested a man who struck two women with his car in different locations and told officers he did it on purpose.

At about 6 p.m., a man driving a car made a right-hand turn onto 101st as two people were crossing the street in the crosswalk. He struck a woman there and kept driving, police said.

He then hit a second woman down the road, turned right again and headed down SR 527 in the wrong lane, police said.

Officers stopped him at 185th and SR 527 about two blocks later and took him in to custody without incident.

The first victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The second was treated at the scene and released.

Police said that while the driver told officers he hit the people on purpose, investigators didn’t know initially if they were random or if he knew them.