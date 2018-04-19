× Months-long construction begins on major Puyallup road

PUYALLUP, Wash. – Construction began Thursday on a roadway many in Puyallup consider an alternative to busy South Meridian.

For the next 6-8 months Shaw Road is now closed for a major construction project.

Traffic engineers say 16,000 people use Shaw Road each day but now the popular alternate short-cut is off limits.

About $9.5 million will go into flipping the two lane road into three lanes, including a center lane to make left hand turns easier.

December is the earliest the project would be complete but construction could last into 2019.

The project will also include building a new sidewalk and mixed use trail.