× Snohomish County deputies investigate suspicious death in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a female’s body was found near an apartment complex Sunday morning.

Deputies responded just before 8 a.m. to the 900 block of 132 Street Southwest after someone called 911.

Officials said no signs of trauma were found, but they said the death is considered suspicious at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.