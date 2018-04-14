Iconic Seattle store Leroy Menswear closes for good
SEATTLE – A Seattle staple has officially shut its doors for good after 37 years in business.
That’s because Leroy Shumate, the owner of Leroy Menswear on Pike Street, is losing his battle with cancer.
The store sold off everything inside for a final day today and officially closed the doors at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Shumate’s son posted the news on “Reddit Seattle” and asked for help spreading the word.
Leroy Menswear is known for its flashy suits, and Leroy himself has become an icon in the community.
“This was his life, his passion. He loved talking to people, he loved being here in downtown Seattle,” said Dion Shumate, Leroy’s son. “It’s great to see everybody come out, the place has been packed all day.”
Several celebrities have also gotten suits from Leroy.
Michael “Wanz” Wansley got his suit from the “Thrift Shop” music video at the store.
And Macklemore posted a goodbye message to the store on his Instagram page.
For the last 37 years Leroy’s has been a Seattle staple. Located right in the gut of the beautiful chaos that is 2nd/3rd and Pike, it is old Seattle. Before condos and corporations took over our city, Leroy’s was there. When we needed to get Wanz a fit for the Thrift Shop video I met him at Leroy’s. We couldn’t have found that tangerine suit anywhere else in the town. Now, after 37 years it’s finally closing due to Leroy’s battle with cancer. I just want to personally say thank you, for keeping our city dapper for all these years. If you live in The Town, go down and cop something truly player before it’s gone like the rest of our cities gems. Leroy’s will be greatly missed. Sending prayers and love.