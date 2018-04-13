Joseph Webb: High-Violent Offender busted for meth, domestic violence — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES–

Joseph Webb is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape in Franklin County, where he’s breaking probation on two felony meth possession convictions and for violating a domestic violence protection order.

DOC officers say he has serious drug and anger problems and poses a threat to anyone who crosses his path.

He’s got a ton of violent convictions on his massive rap sheet.

He’s 33 years old, 6’3”, weighs 175 pounds and has ties to the entire Tri-Cities area.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).