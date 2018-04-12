× Spirit Airlines adds 4 nonstop flights out of Seattle

SEATTLE — Spirit Airlines doubled its nonstop flights out of Seattle–Tacoma International Airport.

Beginning April 12, the airline added four new routes connecting Seattle to Chicago, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale and Minneapolis.

Spirit is a low-cost, low-service air carrier. They offer inexpensive basic fares, with passengers paying additional fees for anything extra, including bags, seat assignments, and snacks.

Spirit declares that its planes are “light on legroom” because they pack in more seats in order to offer the lower fares.

Right now, the airline is offering fares between Seattle and Fort Lauderdale for as low as $99 each way, to celebrate its expansion in Seattle.