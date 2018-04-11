Video shows man using large rock to break into North Edmonds home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMONDS, Wash. -- Home surveillance footage shows a man using a large rock to break into a home in North Edmonds, police say.

The Edmonds Police Department on Wednesday released the video in the hope someone might recognize the suspect and let them know who it is. Police said the man broke into the home at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.

"Got out quick when alarm went off," the police department said. "His getaway car is pictured in the post below."

It's believed to be a 2011-13 Hyndai Sonata. "We think it has an Arizona plate. Note rear wheel on driver's side. Looks like a 'donut' spare tire," the department said.