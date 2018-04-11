× Burien Teens Credit Youth Violence Program for Turning their Lives Around, Two Weeks After Double Teen Fatal Shooting

Burien, Wash. – Today marks two weeks since two Burien teen girls were shot and killed. Burien Police Interim Chief says they detectives are making progress in the case, but so far there have not been any arrests.

“It’s crazy I really didn’t believe it until they confirmed it. It was scary, you know,” said 15-year-old Cruz Bautista.

15-year-old Cruz Bautista says he was friends with 13-year-old Elizabeth Juarez and couldn’t believe when she and 19-year-old Eveona Cortez were gunned down in Burien two weeks ago. It sparked pain and people asking for solutions.

“There are people reaching out to you in light of what just happened and they’re reaching out for help,” said King County Youth Violence Program Director Justin Cox. King County Youth Violence Program Director Justin Cox works with at-risk teens trying to keep them from joining gangs, going to jail, or otherwise ruining their lives.

“They see these older gang members with these things they glorify and they want them and they’re spending time with them they’re hearing them talk and then they become role models,” said Cox.

So Justin tries to influence kids to make better decision.

“It was just fighting all the time,” said 18-year-old Tymeka Brooks.

18-year-old Tymeka Brooks grew up using her fists and sharp tongue. After getting multiple suspensions and expulsions, she got involved in the Youth Violence Prevention Program and started volunteering and mentoring.

“He was showing me programs and it would keep me out of trouble and keep me busy all the time so I wouldn’t be as available to start fighting,” said Brooks.

A big wake-up call forced Cruz to re-evaluate.

“Eighth grade I got expelled and then time alone. My friends never checked up on me and that’s when I started thinking they’re not going to be here for me,” said Bautista.

So he cut out some of the bad influences and hopes to one day be a detective.

“Because of my family. I don’t want them to see me in jail or locked up or go see me at the cemetery,” said Bautista.

Tymeka’s transformation led to her greatest accomplishment—high school graduation. That’s why she’s now in college studying to become a case manager for teens.

Justin Cox says more than just funding or resources, he says at-risk teens need adults to step-up and be positive role models in their lives.